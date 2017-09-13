Peter Mansbridge on Charlottesville and Donald Trump response: 'It is just reprehensible'

Peter Mansbridge is sounding relaxed these days.

After five decades in journalism, including 30 years as anchor of CBC’s The National, Mansbridge is enjoying his retirement.

He spent a week in July golfing at the Cabot Links in Cape Breton, then travelled to Scotland for a month with his family.

But Mansbridge isn’t staying out of the spotlight.

He’s embarking on a national tour called Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, which is about “the stories behind the stories” from his time in journalism.

The show kicks off Oct. 21 in St. John’s, with the Halifax show taking place Oct. 23 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Metro Halifax spoke with Mansbridge by phone from Toronto on Tuesday.

Here’s his response to a variety of questions. They have been edited for length.

On his tour: “Pull back the curtain a little bit, be more Mansbridge unplugged. They are used to seeing me in a suit and tie and looking like I don’t know how to smile. This will be an opportunity to show a different side of me.”

On Charlottesville: “To think that can happen in our world today, it is just reprehensible. And then for it to be fed by certain members of the (U.S.) administration and not knocking it down firmly and fast, was inexcusable in my view. But, at the same time, it tells us about some of the tension that exists in our world today. It’s not just a U.S. issue. You see it in other parts of the world as well. We are not doing something right to see that popping up it’s ugly head again.”

On #Fakenews: “When the Trumps and others, and it’s not just Trump, try to suggest that any story about them is fake news, what they don’t like, is fake news, that’s ludicrous. It’s not true. And jouralists have to fight back strongly to explain why it isn’t true.”

On Justin Trudeau: “I’m one of the few around that covered both his father and him. He’s not his father. They are two very different kind of politicians. They both have their strengths and they both have their weaknesses. He’s still relatively new at the game. He’s starting to look like an elder statesmen when you see him with some of the other people on the international stage. But he’s been at it two years, and that’s not a long time. His big challenges now start.”