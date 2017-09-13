Police officer in Nova Scotia killed after helping two people change tire

A collision on a New Brunswick highway has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer.

In a media release issued Wednesday morning, New Brunswick RCMP said they received a call shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding a traffic collision in the eastbound lane of Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B.

A preliminary investigation determined the RCMP member had stopped to help two people in an SUV change a tire. While he was helping, a utility van collided with his police car and the SUV.

The 35-year-old male RCMP officer died at the scene. The two people from the SUV were taken to hospital.

The driver of the van was also taken to hospital where he was treated and taken into police custody.

Police said the road was closed for several hours while emergency crews attended the scene. The road reopened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.