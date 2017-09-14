Feedback wanted as busy Halifax Transit terminal up for replacement

The municipality is looking for your feedback on replacing one of the busiest transit terminals in Halifax.

The Mumford Transit Terminal is scheduled for replacement in 2021, with about 9,300 passengers using the location each day.

Halifax Transit is hosting two open-house sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to “review and provide feedback on the potential candidate sites for the new Mumford Transit Terminal,” a release says.

“Feedback collected at these sessions will help inform a staff report to Regional Council in the spring of 2018 with recommendations on preferred location for the new terminal as well as terminal design and functionality,” the release goes on to say.

The open house sessions are planned for St. Agnes Parish Auditorium at 6903 Mumford Rd. in Halifax from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m.