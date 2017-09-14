Nova Scotia man charged after litter of kittens 'intentionally drowned'
The Nova Scotia SPCA says the man from the Kentville area is due in court next month.
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges for allegedly drowning a litter of kittens.
In a media release, the SPCA in Nova Scotia said they received a public complaint in July about a litter of kittens disappearing.
After an investigation, the SPCA said they have the determined the kittens were ‘intentionally drowned by the owner,’ according to a statement from the group.
“Drowning kittens is never an option, especially with so many resources available to the public,” the statement goes on to say.
Daniel Water Friesen of Aldershot, Kings Co. is charged with willfully without lawful excuse killing kittens. He is due in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 24.
