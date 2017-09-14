Nova Scotia man charged after litter of kittens 'intentionally drowned'

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges for allegedly drowning a litter of kittens.

In a media release, the SPCA in Nova Scotia said they received a public complaint in July about a litter of kittens disappearing.

After an investigation, the SPCA said they have the determined the kittens were ‘intentionally drowned by the owner,’ according to a statement from the group.

“Drowning kittens is never an option, especially with so many resources available to the public,” the statement goes on to say.