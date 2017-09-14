Woman charged after Halifax police find dead dog in car

A woman is facing charges after Halifax police found a dead dog in a parked vehicle.

In a release by the SPCA on Thursday, the association says the woman from the community of Little Narrows in Cape Breton is being criminally charged for leaving “a dog inside of a vehicle for undetermined amount of time and failing to provide the dog with adequate food and water.”

The SPCA says they were called by police, who found the dead dog inside a vehicle at an unspecified Halifax parkade.

“I’m very pleased to have jointly worked on this file with Halifax Regional Police who brought charges forward,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, said in a statement.

“Sadly, it was a very unfortunate outcome for the dog.”

Bethany MacLean is charged with causing unnecessary suffering or injury to an animal and failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care.