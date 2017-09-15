Halifax police investigating suspicious death of young man
The RCMP in Halifax say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Lane in the community of Lake Loon.
Police in Halifax are investigating the suspicious death of a young man.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.
“The death is considered suspicious,” a RCMP release states.
The major crime unit for Halifax police is now leading the investigation.
No other details were provided.