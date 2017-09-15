News / Halifax

Halifax police investigating suspicious death of young man

Police in Halifax are investigating the suspicious death of a young man.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.

“The death is considered suspicious,” a RCMP release states.

The major crime unit for Halifax police is now leading the investigation.

No other details were provided.

