Halifax ranked one of friendliest cities in the world

The friendliness of Haligonians has gone global.

Halifax has been ranked one of the friendliest cities in the world by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Last month, Condé Nast Traveler published its 2017 list of the friendliest cities in the world.

Halifax is the only Canadian city to make the cut.

It ranks number 12 on the list of 15, which includes cities like Dublin, Auckland, Gothenburg, Malmo and Perth.

The magazine’s editors note that for years they’ve asked readers to rate a city’s friendliness in their Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

This year, “hundreds of thousands” of readers took the survey and shared the cities where they felt most welcome.

The magazine’s write-up quotes one reader who says, “There’s an aura of happiness in Halifax.”

The magazine notes the happiness aura is also felt in the city’s “European-feeling streets” and the “demeanor of the friendly residents.”

“But plenty of readers said you go for the vibes on land and stay for all things marine, with lobster and seafood ‘right out of the cold north Atlantic... as fresh as you would ever get,’” the magazine continues.

“If you're more into observing than eating, of course, Halifax is one of the busiest ports on the East Coast, and ‘you can whale watch, go deep sea fishing, or just watch the 78th Highlanders in kilts do their drills at the Citadel.’”

This is another feather in the cap of the province’s capital city.