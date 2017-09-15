Two Nova Scotia men accused of smuggling more than 650,000 illegal cigarettes

Two Nova Scotia men have been charged with smuggling more than 650,000 illegal cigarettes after a year-long investigation.

A news release from Service Nova Scotia on Friday said police stopped and arrested two men from Sackville, Nova Scotia, aged 37 and 47, near Amherst on Thursday.

The men were in possession of a total of 651,200 illegal cigarettes, the release said, and their vehicles were seized.

The release said the tax value of the cigarettes is $179,210 in provincial taxes and $136,752 in federal taxes.

RCMP in Nova Scotia and officers with the Sûreté du Québec Contraband Tobacco Unit assisted with the 13-month investigation leading to the charges.