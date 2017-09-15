Nova Scotia police watchdog investigating after man fell to his death following 'possible altercation'

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from an overpass in Cape Breton.

In a news release on Friday, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said it was called in to investigate the incident on Highway 125 in Sydney on Thursday evening.

SiRT said police were called to “a possible altercation” on the overpass over Highway 125 at the end of Upper Prince Street in Sydney at about 5 p.m.

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer responded to the call and found two men on the overpass.

At some point after the officer arrived, a 27-year-old man “fell from the overpass,” and was found dead on the highway below.

SiRT said it sent three investigators to the scene on Thursday, and ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call 1-855-450-2010.