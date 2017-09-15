Police in Nova Scotia say they interrupted drug transaction, seized MDMA, methamphetamine
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were working an unrelated investigation when they “observed what appeared to be a drug transaction that was taking place.”
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia said they interrupted a drug transaction on Thursday, leading to charges against two men.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Friday said officers were working an unrelated investigation in Amherst when they “observed what appeared to be a drug transaction that was taking place.”
Police arrested two men from Amherst, and seized MDMA (ecstasy), methamphetamine, marijuana and cash.
The two men were released from custody, and are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Oct. 30 to face charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a court order.