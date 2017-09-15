Sudden death of 22-year-old man appears to be suspicious: Halifax police

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say the sudden death of a 22-year-old man appears to be suspicious.

They say the man was found at an unspecified location on Cherry Brook Road in Loon Lake at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Halifax District Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

That includes investigators from the Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

The medical examiner's office is also helping with the investigation, but a cause of death has not been released.