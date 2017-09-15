'Waiting game:' Still too early to say how hurricane Jose will affect Nova Scotia

The track isn’t looking good for Nova Scotia, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it’s still too early to tell whether hurricane Jose will hit the province.

“It’s still kind of a waiting game at this point,” Environment Canada meteorologist Ian Hubbard said in an interview Friday afternoon.

The current five-day track as of Friday afternoon forecasts the storm to be near Massachusetts on Wednesday of next week as a tropical storm with winds of 110 km/h.

“Beyond that, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the track of it. Not only where it’s going to go, but what intensity it’s going to be,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said once you get out past three days, the margin of error, or “cone of uncertainty” gets too wide to confidently forecast a storm.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre doesn’t issue warnings until the 72-hour forecast for the storm is within its response zone.