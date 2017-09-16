Halifax police rule suspicious death a homicide, identify victim

Police in Halifax have ruled the death of a young man this week as a homicide.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.

The death was considered suspicious. On Saturday morning, police announced it has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has also been identified as 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon.

The major crime unit for Halifax police is now leading the investigation.