Halifax police rule suspicious death a homicide, identify victim
The RCMP were called to a home in the community of Lake Loon.
Police in Halifax have ruled the death of a young man this week as a homicide.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.
The death was considered suspicious. On Saturday morning, police announced it has been ruled a homicide.
The victim has also been identified as 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon.
The major crime unit for Halifax police is now leading the investigation.
No other details were provided.