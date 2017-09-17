'A very lovable young man:' Halifax homicide victim remembered
An obituary for Josiah Kaelin Sparks says he was a 'respectable young man' and active member of his local Baptist church.
The victim of last week’s homicide is being described as a ‘respectable young man’ who died way too young.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.
The death was considered suspicious. On Saturday morning, police announced it has been ruled a homicide.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon.
In his obituary posted online Sunday, it says Sparks was a member of the Cherry Brook Baptist Church who served as an assistant treasurer and a member of the Baptist Youth Fellowship. He also loved to cook.
“He was taken away from us too soon and was a well-mannered respectable young man,” the obituary reads. “Kind, considerate, understanding and a very lovable young man.”
One person writing on the obituary guestbook said she was sending “love, prayers and condolences to Josiah's family and friends.”
“Josiah was my best friend, very respectful, funny and always there when I needed him & vice versa,” the person wrote.