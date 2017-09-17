'A very lovable young man:' Halifax homicide victim remembered

The victim of last week’s homicide is being described as a ‘respectable young man’ who died way too young.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP say a 22-year-old man was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community of Lake Loon.

The death was considered suspicious. On Saturday morning, police announced it has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon.

In his obituary posted online Sunday, it says Sparks was a member of the Cherry Brook Baptist Church who served as an assistant treasurer and a member of the Baptist Youth Fellowship. He also loved to cook.

“He was taken away from us too soon and was a well-mannered respectable young man,” the obituary reads. “Kind, considerate, understanding and a very lovable young man.”

One person writing on the obituary guestbook said she was sending “love, prayers and condolences to Josiah's family and friends.”