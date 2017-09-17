Halifax police investigating sudden death of man in Clayton Park
A 20-year-old man was found inside a residence and rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police in Halifax are investigating the sudden death of a young man in Clayton Park.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 36 Montgomery Court in Clayton Park on Saturday night.
A 20-year-old man needed immediate medical help and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.
“The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” a police statement reads.
Police aren’t providing any more details, only saying the investigation is in its early stages with more details to come.