Halifax police investigating sudden death of man in Clayton Park

A 20-year-old man was found inside a residence and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police in Halifax are investigating the sudden death of a young man in Clayton Park.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 36 Montgomery Court in Clayton Park on Saturday night.

A 20-year-old man needed immediate medical help and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

“The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” a police statement reads.

Police aren’t providing any more details, only saying the investigation is in its early stages with more details to come.

