A.S.K. first: Halifax music festival to tackle sexual violence with new safety team

Anyone feeling unsafe at the upcoming Halifax Pop Explosion (HPX) should look for the red shirts of a new support system.

Over the next few weeks before the Oct. 18-21 festival, about 50 volunteers will be trained as Accessibility Safety Krew (A.S.K.) members - a group dedicated to both accessibility, and keeping an eye out for any type of sexual assault or harassment.

“I’m hoping that it makes people feel more comfortable with walking in the door and knowing that there’s someone there to assist them with whatever they need,” James Boyle, executive director of the Halifax Pop Explosion, said Monday.

“By working on improving the experience, it can only be better for everyone and make the festival a better place to be.”

The move comes in the wake of national conversations around safety at music shows and festivals, especially for women and LGBTQ residents, with band’s like July Talk speaking out about inappropriate behaviour they’ve seen, and a woman saying she’d been slipped a date-rape drug at Osheaga last year.

Boyle said HPX took note of the Montreal Jazz Fest launching all-female safety teams called Hirondelles (the French word for swallows) this summer, and looked into how to improve with partners like Project Soundcheck and the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre.

Avalon will deliver the training, including bystander intervention, from Project Soundcheck - an Ottawa organization addressing sexualized violence awareness and prevention at music festivals - to A.S.K. volunteers, Boyle said, who will wear red shirts to stand apart from regular HPX staff and volunteer black shirts.

“If you have a policy in place but no way to implement it, (it’s) just words on paper,” Boyle said.