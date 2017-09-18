Man assaulted after violent encounter with driver in downtown Halifax

Police are looking for information about a road rage assault that happened in Halifax last month.

In a media release on Monday, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Blowers and Barrington streets at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 26.

A male victim reported that he and a woman were walking through the intersection when they saw a vehicle approaching. They thought it might hit them, so the pair stopped and yelled at the male driver.

The driver exited the vehicle and confronted the pedestrians. The driver assaulted the man, got back in his vehicle and left the area.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.