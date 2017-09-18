Police block road, close schools in northern Nova Scotia town: councillor

TATAMAGOUCHE, N.S. — A municipal politician in Tatamagouche, N.S., says police have blocked off a road in the village and schools are closed — but it's not clear why.

Coun. Michael Gregory says officers have blocked off Route 6 where it meets Route 311, and there are three or four police cruisers stationed there.

Gregory says Tatamagouche Elementary and North Colchester High School are both closed for the day.

He says bus drivers who had already picked up children were told to drop them off at Tatamagouche Elementary.

Gregory says he has not been told why police are in the area or why schools have been closed.