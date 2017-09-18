Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police
The RCMP say the incident involved a 17-year-old, while the suspects were two men driving a black car.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating the attempted abduction of a teenage girl.
The RCMP in Inverness County say around 10 a.m. Monday, they received a complaint about the alleged incident involving a 17-year-old girl on Highway 105 near the Irving in the community of Waycobah.
Police say the suspects were two white man in their 20s. One had a tattoo on his right cheek below his eye. There was no description of the second suspect.
The vehicle they were driving was a black, four-door car with damage to the front bumper.
No other details were provided by police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP in Port Hawkesbury at 902-625-2220, or Crime Stoppers.