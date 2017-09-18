Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating the attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

The RCMP in Inverness County say around 10 a.m. Monday, they received a complaint about the alleged incident involving a 17-year-old girl on Highway 105 near the Irving in the community of Waycobah.

Police say the suspects were two white man in their 20s. One had a tattoo on his right cheek below his eye. There was no description of the second suspect.

The vehicle they were driving was a black, four-door car with damage to the front bumper.

No other details were provided by police.