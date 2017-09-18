Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after police exchanged gunfire with someone in a Nova Scotia community.

The RCMP said just before midnight Sunday they received a 911 call from a residence on Clarks Road in Bayhead.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman. A man who was considered a suspect drove away, and police chased him.

Police say the suspect was found near Lockberie Memorial Cemetery on Highway 6 in Tatamagouche.

“Officers verbally engaged with the man who was inside his vehicle when gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was wounded,” a RCMP statement on Monday says. “He has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains in police custody. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.”

The Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the death of the woman.