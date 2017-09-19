Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax

HRM needs to do better by its citizens who rely on its Access-A-Bus service.

That was the message shared by most councillors who spoke during Tuesday’s Halifax regional council meeting around the issue of the Access-A-Bus service strategic review.

Coun. Tony Mancini said whenever he speaks with those who use the Access-A-Bus service, they can’t talk about their experiences and the obstacles they face without tears in their eyes.

“We have no problems getting from point a to point b, but for many of those people that’s a big challenge, that’s a big journey and not a positive one,” he said.

“I am frustrated.”

In addition to discussing the Access-A-Bus service, much discussion centred around the lack of available accessible cabs.

Coun. Steve Craig shared a story about meeting a woman waiting for an accessible cab to pick her up from Walmart last month. When Craig finished his shopping, the woman, who needs a motorized wheelchair, was still waiting.

Her accessible cab had broken down and no accessible cabs anywhere in HRM were available to pick her up. Craig expressed his frustration and disappointment with himself for not having been able to get action on the issue before now.

“I think we need to take this action and be firm about what it is that we can do for a certain segment of our citizens to provide a service, not a service you have to call up a week before and then you have to confirm the morning of,” Craig said.

“Life doesn’t work that way for all of us here nor should it work that way for others.. I encourage staff to come up with something that is going to serve our citizens who are very, very vulnerable.”

The recommendations moved by council include: a staff report to look into the cost and operational impacts of extending Access-A-Bus to the full service day; proposing revisions to the current eligibility criteria; and requesting a staff report to look at developing a service delivery contract or other arrangements with taxi operators and dispatch companies to provide 24 hour accessible taxi service.