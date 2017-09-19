Dartmouth to get 'state-of-the-art' CT scanner with $1.9 million pricetag: province

The Dartmouth General Hospital is getting a “state-of-the-art” CT scanner.

According to a provincial release Tuesday, Health Minister Randy Delorey made the announcement on the building’s newly-renovated fourth floor, which marks the completion of the first round of renovations at Dartmouth General.

Delorey said the scanner is “a key piece of equipment” used every day in the hospital for emergency patients and others with serious illness or injury.

A CT (computerized tomography) scanner uses a series of X-ray views to take images of organs, bones and soft tissues in the body, the release said. It helps to examine people quickly who may have internal injuries or other trauma.

The purchase and installation of the CT scanner will cost up to $1.9 million, and replaces the hospital’s existing one. A request for proposals will be issued soon for the new CT scanner.

"We are excited to install a state-of-the-art CT scanner that will enhance the services for patients at Dartmouth General Hospital," Dr. David Barnes, chief of radiology for Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, said in the release.

"The new scanner will have advanced technology, allowing for improvements in all imaging, including orthopedics. It will also allow for faster imaging of more complex cases."