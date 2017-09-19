From the courts of Nova Scotia: Horse semen, breeding and why FedEx has to pay up

A bizarre court case involving horse semen, FedEx, and overnight delivery has been found in favour of a Nova Scotia woman.

According to a decision from the Small Claims Court of Nova Scotia last Thursday, adjudicator Augustus Richardson ruled FedEx must pay $740.36 in damages to claimant and horse breeder Chelsea McKendrick of Owls Ridge Farm in Seaforth because the horse sperm they were delivering didn’t arrive in time for her mare to become pregnant.

The decision said McKendrick ordered horse sperm from a stallion owned by Dreamscape Farm in Langley, British Columbia last spring. Jennifer Arnoldt of Dreamscape delivered the product on ice to FedEx in Langley, B.C. on May 2, 2016, and paid for FedEx’s Priority Overnight delivery service.

McKendrick believed she would get the product on May 3 because Arnoldt called her on May 2 to tell her that she had used Priority Overnight service, and the sperm should arrive in Dartmouth the next day.

The decision noted horse sperm is effective for only a very short time, since it must be kept cold and used within about 24 hours. Also mares, once they have ovulated, have “a similarly short window of fertility” so matching the two “takes careful and precise timing.”

McKendrick then had her mare injected with hormones to trigger ovulation, incurring the cost of a veterinarian plus the hormones.

But delivery on May 3 did not happen. McKendrick “made a number of increasingly desperate calls” to FedEx’s customer service line, eventually learning that the package was in Mississauga, Ontario and would not arrive in Dartmouth until May 4.

It was delivered that day and used, but failed to impregnate the mare.

McKendrick also testified that Arnoldt told her two sperm samples sent to Moncton on May 2 with the overnight delivery arrived on May 4. She was told Dreamscape no longer uses FedEx, which she said supports her argument that FedEx had misrepresented its service.

FedEx operations manager Michael Rhodes testified that “at some point in the past” FedEx’s Overnight Priority service might in fact have been overnight when its service area was smaller, but since November 2015 FedEx’s west to east coast overnight service had changed to two days.

He said that FedEx’s web site had a page called “Get Rates & Transit Times” where a shipper could input the respective postal codes for the shipping and receiving sites, and she would have seen that a package from Langley on May 2 would not arrive in Dartmouth until May 4.

Rhodes also argued that FedEx’s contract and liability, if any, was with Dreamscape. Even if McKendrick could complain, Rhodes said the liability clause printed on the shipping waybill protected them.

However, Richardson said he wasn’t persuaded by FedEx since McKendrick was a receiver and under the company’s care, and both parties relied upon FedEx’s representation.

“Delivery would be ‘Priority Overnight. Ms McKendrick’s reliance was reasonable given the name and nature of the service being provided. It was a reliance that FedEx obviously knew would exist—otherwise why offer such a service using such a name?” Richardson said.

Richardson also pointed out various spots on the FedEx website, including the overnight delivery page, that said “Morning, next business day to most metropolitan areas - 2 to 3 business days to other areas.” Since the horse sperm was being shipped between urban areas, it’s “unlikely” either of the women could have known it would actually take two days.

“Can a national courier company advertise, name and charge for a delivery service called ‘Priority Overnight,’ and then bury in small print somewhere on its web site the advice that delivery will actually take two days rather than one? … On the facts before me the answer must be ‘no,’” Richardson said.