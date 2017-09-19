News / Halifax

Halifax police looking for person who used hammer to smash car windows

The RCMP have the released the photo of someone they refer to as a person of interest in the case involving a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass car vandalized in Lower Sackville.

The person of interest police are looking to identify.

Handout / Halifax RCMP

The person of interest police are looking to identify.

Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking a car’s windows in a Lower Sackville auto repair shop.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Halifax RCMP say a man was seen on a surveillance video walking into the parking lot of an car repair business on Sackville Drive.

The man broke the windows of a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a green-handled hammer, police said. He then left without damaging any other cars.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular