HMCS St. John's provides supplies to Turks and Caicos after hurricane Irma

HALIFAX — The crew of HMCS St. John's is helping deliver supplies and clear debris in the Caribbean in the wake of hurricane Irma.

The Halifax-based frigate is in the Turks and Caicos islands to provide humanitarian relief to the islands as part of the Canadian Armed Forces' Operation Renaissance.

Rear Admiral Craig Baines, the new commander of Canada's East Coast fleet, shared images on Twitter that showed sailors inspecting jetties in the island chain and a helicopter delivering supplies.

Two Canadian Armed Forces aircraft from 8 Wing Trenton have also been sent to the Caribbean to provide support as part of Operation Renaissance.

A CC-130J Hercules aircraft delivered humanitarian supplies to the British Virgin Islands and brought back Canadian nationals and government officials to Canada.