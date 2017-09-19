Murder charge laid against Nova Scotia man who allegedly traded gunfire with police

A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a Nova Scotia man who allegedly opened gunfire against police after a woman was found dead inside a nearby home.

The RCMP say 49-year-old man Ernie "Junior" Ross Duggan of Bayhead has been charged with both first-degree and attempted murder.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Clarks Road in Bayhead shortly before midnight Monday. They said a 58-year-old woman was found dead, and a suspect was spotted shortly afterward, but he drove off as police moved in. The victim’s name has not been released.

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), an independent police watchdog, said the suspect was later found near Lockerbie Memorial Cemetery on Highway 6 in Tatamagouche. A standoff between the man and police lasted a few hours.