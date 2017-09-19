Public invited to funeral of Nova Scotia Mountie killed while helping others

The public is invited to the mourn the death and celebrate the service of RCMP Const. Francis Deschênes this week, who was killed while helping residents on the side of the road.

According to an RCMP release, the RCMP Regimental Funeral will take place at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 43 Botsford Street, Moncton, at 2 p.m.

There will be a procession of uniformed law enforcement starting at about 1p.m. on Assomption Boulevard, marching to the church. Road closures will be in effect around the area, beginning at 10 a.m.

The public is encouraged to gather along the parade route to show their support for Deschênes’ family, and can view the service at St John’s United Church at 75 Alma St. in Moncton. Anyone who would like to view the service is asked to be seated at the venue by 1:45 p.m. There is limited seating.

Funeral services can also be viewed online at av-canada.gowebcasting.com/8392.

Deschênes was killed in the line of duty last Tuesday night while he was stopped on the side of Highway 2 in Memramcook, N.B.

Police said he was stopped helping two people in an SUV change their tire when a utility van hit his marked police cruiser and the SUV. Deschenes was pronounced dead at the scene at about 6 p.m.

Deschênes, from northern New Brunswick, started his career in 2004 posted in Stewiacke, before moving to Bible Hill, and then joining the Musical Ride. More recently, he was stationed in Amherst as a member of the Special Tactical Operations/Tact Troop and a traffic reconstructionist. He received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said they greatly appreciate the amount of kind gestures, thoughtful notes and emails that have come in since Deschênes death.