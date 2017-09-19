'Yes, yes:' Spay and neuter program not cut for cats in Halifax

Halifax councillors have approved funding for a five-year pilot grant program to help with the spaying and neutering of cats.



During Tuesday’s regional council meeting, it was agreed HRM would continue the 2016 feral cat trap, neuter, release pilot project and provide funding for five years effective April 1 of this year.



The program provides funds of up to $50,000 per year for the spaying/neutering of feral cats and those of low income residents.



While in agreement with the program, Coun. David Hendsbee expressed concerns about the fact funding was provided solely to the SPCA and Spay Day HRM.



“As it stands now everybody has to line up behind the SPCA and join hands and become a part of the kumbaya circle there,” he said, noting he would have preferred a “fairer process” allowing other groups to participate.



Council passed the administrative order unanimously, to the hushed exclamations of ‘Yes! Yes!’ from several members of the cat rescue community.