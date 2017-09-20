Halifax police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old boy
Victor Paul Boyne was last seen on September 11 before noon in Halifax.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Victor Paul Boyne was last seen on September 11 before noon in the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue in Halifax.
“There is no information to suggest that Victor has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being,” a police statement issued on Wednesday reads, adding there’s information he may have gone to New Brunswick.
Boyne is described as white, five-foot-nine, 146 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair shaved on the sides, in usually in a ponytail.
Police are asking Boyne, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them at 902-490-5020.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hard-working immigrant from India died a brutal death — over $113: DiManno
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16