Halifax police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old boy

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Victor Paul Boyne was last seen on September 11 before noon in the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue in Halifax.

“There is no information to suggest that Victor has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being,” a police statement issued on Wednesday reads, adding there’s information he may have gone to New Brunswick.

Boyne is described as white, five-foot-nine, 146 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair shaved on the sides, in usually in a ponytail.