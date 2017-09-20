Halifax police trying to locate man missing for more than three weeks

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say 27-year-old Brian Juston Johnson was last seen around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road.

“There is no information to suggest that Brian has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being,” a police statement issued on Wednesday said.

Brian is described as 5'7, 209 pounds, with the names ‘Bubzy,’ ‘Paula’ and ‘Emrey’ tattooed on his body.

He may also be wearing blue Nike sneakers and a navy-blue Tennessee Titans hoody.

Last month, Johnson was charged in relation to a robbery in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road. A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money.

Johnson is facing charges of using a firearm while attempting a robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to attend court.