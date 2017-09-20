Hedley coming to Halifax this winter

Canadian rockers Hedley are returning to Halifax this February as part of a tour for their latest album.

The Vancouver-based quartet is launching a 32-city Cageless tour across Canada in early 2018 in support of their seventh studio album of the same name.

The Halifax stop will be Feb. 23, 2018.

The band, which has sold more than one million albums, played for more than 120,000 fans during its last tour in 2016.

VIP tickets for the Halifax show at the Scotiabank Centre go on sale this Thursday, with general admission tickets available as of Sept. 29.