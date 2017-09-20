Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening

As Halifax gears up for its biggest retail opening in recent memory, one local nonprofit wants residents to keep them in mind.

“Planning on buying new furniture at IKEA?” asks Alice Housing in a Facebook post. “We are happy to take small used furniture items off your hands!”

Alicing Housing has, for more than three decades, been providing women and children fleeing domestic abuse with safe refuge in the Halifax area.

“We serve women and children who are starting over,” said executive director Heather Byrne on Wednesday.

This means the organization is constantly faced with the challenge of providing its clients with the basics to get their lives together again – not just new homes, but furniture to go in them.

Byrne said that with all the hype surrounding the opening of the giant Swedish furniture maker’s first store in Atlantic Canada next week, their team realized there would almost certainly be a rush of people clearing out old items.

“People often want to help out but don’t know how,” said Byrne, adding that giving to Alice Housing “feels more meaningful than putting it out on the curb.”

Specifically, the shelter is in need of items such as bed frames, dressers, crib sheets, curtains and curtain rods, lamps, shelving, end tables, wall art, cutlery, dishes, pots and pans.