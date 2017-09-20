No sour grapes here: Two Halifax locals make list of top 50 wine restaurants in Canada

Wine lovers in Halifax rejoice!

OpenTable has released their list of the 50 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in Canada, and two Halifax restaurants have made the cut.

Specifically, Cut Steakhouse and daMaurizio.

The list is based on more than 515,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

More than 2,000 Canadian restaurants were reviewed.

“As wine consumption continues to grow in popularity among Canadians, it is only fitting to recognize restaurants across the country serving up some of the best red, white and rosé selections to complement their cuisine,” a media release from OpenTable noted on Wednesday.

“Based on diner reviews, Cut Steakhouse and da Maurizio made the list and will continue to deliver perfect food and wine pairings all season long.”