Petition launched to rename Cornwallis Street in Halifax after Rocky Jones

An online petition to rename Cornwallis Street in the city’s North End after an African Nova Scotian activist and leader is gaining steam.

On Monday, Angel Marcus launched a Petition to Change 'Cornwallis Street' in Halifax to 'Rocky Jones Blvd.' on Change.org, which had 877 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The City of Halifax should honour true heroes such as Mr. Jones, as opposed to people like Mr. Cornwallis,” says the petition, which also highlighted the neighbourhood is home to various African-Canadian focused organizations, and the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

Jones, who passed away in 2013, had been a longtime community leader and political activist who championed the rights of Mi’kmaq and African-Nova Scotian residents.

He was a founding member of The Black United Front of Nova Scotia, National Black Coalition of Canada, and the Dalhousie University Transition Year Program (where he taught for 10 years), as well as the African Canadian Caucus of Nova Scotia.

Edward Cornwallis, Halifax’s controversial so-called founder, has come under increasing criticism of late for atrocities committed against the Mi’kmaq people as governor of Nova Scotia between 1749-1752, including a scalp bounty.

“We recognize that history can not be changed, although we can choose who we honour by naming streets, parks, and schools after them. Having streets named after more positive figures will also help boost confidence and tranquility among area residents, while inspiring youth to reach their full potential,” the petition said.