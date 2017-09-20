'The pride still exists:' QEH, St.Pat's schools to hold alumni Turkey Bowl football game

The buildings may be gone, but alumni of Queen Elizabeth and St. Patrick’s high schools are coming together to revive a Thanksgiving tradition this fall.

On Saturday, Oct.7, alumni of both Halifax schools are invited to join in “the Turkey Bowl Resurrection” at Saint Mary's Huskies Stadium, according to a release.

The touch-football game will feature alumni players from both high schools, set to duke it out on the field in front of an audience of graduates, family and friends “as they reawaken the legendary sports rivalry,” the release said.

The Turkey Bowl was a Thanksgiving tradition where QEH and St. Pat’s would face off each fall to earn bragging rights for the season.

This first alumni game comes 10 years after both schools closed, with QEH demolished soon after and St. Pat's coming down in 2015.

“An event like this has never been done before,” Harrison Diamond, event producer and QEH grad, said in the release. “While the schools are physically gone, the pride still exists among grads—it’s important we hang onto that.”

Since launching the event Facebook page, @turkeybowlresurrection, organizers said public response has been overwhelmingly positive and alumni are excited about the game.