Tighter new school absentee rules to take effect next month in Nova Scotia
HALIFAX — A new student attendance policy will be implemented next month in Nova Scotia to address a growing concern about student absenteeism.
One-quarter of Nova Scotia students are missing 16 days or more of school in a year, and Education Minister Zach Churchill says the aim of the policy is help improve attendance through a balance of supports, incentives and consequences -- without adding to the workload of teachers.
Under the policy, students will be considered absent unless they are attending an activity that directly relates to their learning or a school activity, and students in Grades 10 to 12 who miss more than 20 per cent of class time for a given course may lose a credit for that course.
The policy and a supporting operational plan will take effect Oct. 1.
