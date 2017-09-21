Halifax cabbie found not guilty of sexually assaulting female passenger

A cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger was found not guilty Thursday.

Houssen Milad, 46, was on trial in August on a charge related to an incident in the early hours of June 4, 2016.

A 26-year-old woman told the court she was taking a Yellow Cab home when the driver kissed her head and told her she was cute before later groping her buttocks when he dropped her off.

Milad testified in his own defence, denying through an Arabic interpreter that the woman was ever in his vehicle.

Judge Gregory Lenehan rendered the not guilty verdict in Halifax provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Milad broke down in tears today before the judge told him he was``free to leave.''

In his ruling Lenehan says there was too many holes in the case, describing it as a disservice to complainant and community.

Lenehan acquitted former cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi of sexual assault this March, a decision that’s being appealed by the Crown.

Milad was also facing a sexual assault charge related to a July 9, 2016 incident where the complainant said she had been touched in a sexual manner and kissed by a cab driver without her consent.

Last month, the Crown offered no evidence in that case since the complainant had moved to England and didn’t want to testify. Judge Lenehan then dismissed the charge. - with files from The Canadian Press