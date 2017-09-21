Halifax police and race relations: 'We haven't come very far'

A retired black police officer is encouraging the community to attend his Friday night talk about police and race relations.

The Halifax North Library session with Calvin Lawrence is described as an education opportunity to learn about how police officers and visible minorities can co-exist.

Lawrence grew up in north-end Halifax and policed those streets from 1969 to 1978, the year he joined the RCMP.

He retired from the federal force in 2006 and is now a self-employed consultant who among other things specializes in race relations and diversity management. He lives in Ottawa but still visits Halifax often.

“In 1968 the Black Panther Party formed…That’s why black people were hired (as police officers in Halifax), including myself,” he said, recalling blacks-only meetings held at the Halifax North Library at the time.

“We’ll fast forward to 2017. How many years is that and we’re still having meetings at the library talking about race? When you think about it, we haven’t come very far.”

Lawrence plans to discuss many things during Friday night’s session, including the practice of street checks. Data released in January showed black people in the municipality are three times more likely to be street checked than white people.

Earlier this week the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission announced it had hired Toronto-based criminologist Scot Wortley to conduct a street check data study.

“Every police organization has a bucket in front of their building and it’s filled with credibility,” Lawrence said.

“Generally speaking and not singling out Halifax, the credibility bucket is empty because of incidents we can discuss. To get by that, there has to be real conversations about real issues.”

When asked about the issue of Halifax street checks, Lawrence said he believes police officers need to have 24/7 walking beats.

He said that’s how they get to know people in the communities they patrol, and that significantly reduces the number of street checks.

“Opening up store fronts and putting police officers on bicycles is not going to do it…I think that they lost a lot when they took the police officers out of the community,” he said.

Lawrence welcomes everyone to attend Friday night’s session, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.