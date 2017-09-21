Man flees into woods while being shot at in Nova Scotia

A man being shot at ran into the woods for his life during a bizarre incident in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say on Sept. 13 they received a complaint of an abandoned pickup truck on Guineau Road in the community of Clementsport in Annapolis County.

The vehicle had several bullet holes but when police arrived they couldn’t find the driver.

As they investigated, police learned the driver was a 71-year-old man from the community who was allegedly shot at by two individuals as he pulled into his camp driveway in the woods.

“The man managed to exit his vehicle and escaped by running into the woods,” a police statement says.

On Sept. 18, police arrested two people without incident.

Todd Scott Schnare, a 37-year-old from Plympton, Digby Co., is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and firearms offences. He has been remanded and is due in court on Friday.

A 26-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Digby County, who police haven’t named, is also facing the same charges. He has been released from custody and is due in court on Nov. 27.