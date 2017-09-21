Police in Nova Scotia release 'age progression sketch' of missing university student

In an effort to get more information about an Acadia University student who disappeared 25 years ago, RCMP have released an age progression sketch showing what he might look like today.

Thursday marks 25 years since 20-year-old Allan “Kenley” Matheson disappeared.

The RCMP and Matheson’s family are hoping that by asking for the public’s help, they may get information to assist with the investigation into his disappearance.

In a media release issued Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP said Matheson was a student at Acadia in September of 1992. During his first two weeks at the university, he travelled with friends to Corkum’s Island in Lunenburg County for the weekend.

Matheson returned to Acadia and attended an on-campus party the weekend of Sept. 18. He was seen by his sister and by other people at the university’s Crowell Tower on Sept. 20.

The last time Matheson was seen was when a friend saw him walking on Wolfville’s Main Street on Sept. 21. At the time he was wearing blue jeans, a purple t-shirt, a ball cap and he had a red and black backpack.

There has been no contact with family members or friends and there has been no activity on his bank account since.

“Not knowing what happened to my son has been devastating for our family and has made it extremely difficult to move forward,” Sarah MacDonald, Matheson’s mother, said in the release.

“I believe someone out there knows something that may help piece together what happened. I’m urging anyone who remembers anything, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.”

In 2012, Matheson’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice's Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program https://novascotia.ca/just/Public_Safety/Rewards/case_detail.asp?cid=80.