Sobey family gives $6.5 million to NSCC in record-setting donation
The figure includes $4 million to help reduce barriers for those wanting to attend the post-secondary institution.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Sobey Family is giving the largest donation in the history of the NSCC.
In an announcement Thursday morning at the Ivany Campus in Dartmouth, it was announced that a total of $6.5 million would be given to the post-secondary institution.
That figure includes $4 million from the Donald R. Sobey Foundation to help people who face barriers getting post-secondary education.
Another $2 million will be coming from the Sobey Foundation and will go towards expanding food service education at NSCC.
There is also a $500,000 gift from Frank, Heather, Karl and Ann Sobey to help students in financial need at NSCC’s Marconi and Pictou campuses.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
No sour grapes here: Two Halifax locals make list of top 50 wine restaurants in Canada
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal
-
Fallen RCMP officer the 'consummate Mountie': Acting commissioner
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening