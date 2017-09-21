Sobey family gives $6.5 million to NSCC in record-setting donation

The Sobey Family is giving the largest donation in the history of the NSCC.

In an announcement Thursday morning at the Ivany Campus in Dartmouth, it was announced that a total of $6.5 million would be given to the post-secondary institution.

That figure includes $4 million from the Donald R. Sobey Foundation to help people who face barriers getting post-secondary education.

Another $2 million will be coming from the Sobey Foundation and will go towards expanding food service education at NSCC.

There is also a $500,000 gift from Frank, Heather, Karl and Ann Sobey to help students in financial need at NSCC’s Marconi and Pictou campuses.