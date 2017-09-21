Sobeys donate $6.5 million to fund for students at N.S. community college

HALIFAX — The family behind the Sobeys grocery empire is donating $6.5 million to improve educational facilities and provide bursaries to future students facing barriers in Nova Scotia.

Several members of the Sobeys family gathered at the Nova Scotia Community College on the Dartmouth waterfront today to announce the hefty financial endowment that will go to students at all 13 of its campuses.

The college says the donation is the largest charitable contribution in its more than 20-year history and will improve access to education for students by removing financial barriers.

A $4-million gift from the Donald R. Sobey Foundation will be used to recruit people who may have difficulty accessing a post-secondary education, while $500,000 from Frank, Heather, Karl and Ann Sobey will be given to students in financial need at the Marconi and Pictou campuses.

The family says that once the endowment fund is fully implemented, more than 80 bursaries worth $2,000 each will be given to individuals referred to the college by community agencies every year.