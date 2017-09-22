Halifax police asking for public's help locating missing woman

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old Halifax woman.

Sandra Elaine Clarke was last seen around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon on Southwood Drive in Halifax.

She is described as a white woman, 5’2” tall, weighing 119 pounds and she has grey hair.

Clarke is wearing a blue jacket and tan pants. She has a medical condition and may appear disoriented.

Police said there is no information to suggest that Clarke has met with foul play. However, they are concerned for her well-being.