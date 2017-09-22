Halifax police asking for public's help locating missing woman
She was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and may appear disoriented due to a medical condition.
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old Halifax woman.
Sandra Elaine Clarke was last seen around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon on Southwood Drive in Halifax.
She is described as a white woman, 5’2” tall, weighing 119 pounds and she has grey hair.
Clarke is wearing a blue jacket and tan pants. She has a medical condition and may appear disoriented.
Police said there is no information to suggest that Clarke has met with foul play. However, they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Clarke's whereabouts is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.