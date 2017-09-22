Halifax Transit seeking public input to improve bus service on Bayers Road and Gottingen Street

Want to see improvements to transit service on Bayers Road and on Gottingen Street?

Halifax Transit and planning and development will be hosting two open house sessions to discuss options to improve transit services to both areas.

In a media release Friday, HRM said Bayers Road and Gottingen Street are currently under consideration as priority corridors.

The municipality and consulting firm WSP will complete a functional design study that investigates options along each corridor.

Public feedback collected at the open house sessions will help inform a staff report that will go to regional council later this fall.

The report will include recommendations on functional designs and preferred options.

Open house sessions will take place at the following times and locations:

Bayers Road corridor: Thursday, Sept. 28 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maritime Hall, 2901 Windsor Street (Halifax Forum).

Gottingen Street corridor: Monday, Oct. 2 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the George Dixon Centre, 2502 Brunswick Street.