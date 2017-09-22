Mother pleads for information about son's disappearance 25 years ago

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are hoping a progression sketch of a Cape Breton man who disappeared 25 years ago will yield some clues about what happened to him.

The image is supposed to reflect what Allan Kenley Matheson might look like today.

Matheson was 20 years old and two weeks into his first semester at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., when he disappeared in 1992.

Matheson's mother, Sarah MacDonald, says not knowing what happened to her son has been devastating for the family and made it difficult to move forward.

In a release Thursday, she said someone likely knows something about the case and urged anyone with information to come forward.