N.S. government to make abortion pill available for free at pharmacies

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will make the abortion pill available to women at no cost.

In a statement today, the province says it "is supporting more choice for women" by making Mifegymiso available by prescription starting next month.

The drug combination can medically terminate an early pregnancy of up to 49 days.

Women with a valid health card and prescription will be able to get the drug for free at pharmacies at a cost to the province of between $175,000 and $200,000 per year.

Kelly Regan, minister responsible for the status of women, says the coverage should ensure women have choice when it comes to their reproductive health.

The province also says the requirement for a physician's referral to obtain a surgical abortion is being removed, allowing women to refer themselves to the unit at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.