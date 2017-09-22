Police investigating after offender assaulted by three others at Burnside jail

Police are investigating an incident at the Burnside jail that involved one offender assaulted by three others.

In a media release, the provincial justice department said the incident happened at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The injured offender was treated by on-site medical staff and taken to hospital. He has since been returned to the facility.

Halifax Regional Police are now investigating the incident, and an internal review by correctional services is also underway.

The justice department released the information as part of its policy to inform the public of major incidents involving people in custody.