Police investigating three-vehicle collision that closed St. Margarets Bay Road for several hours

Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that closed St. Margarets Bay Road for several hours on Thursday.

In a media release issued Friday, Halifax District RCMP said just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on the roadway involving a tractor trailer that was hauling gravel, a scooter, and a car.

The driver of the scooter, a 64-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 66-year-old man, was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

An initial investigation has determined the tractor trailer was entering a turn when it rolled on to the driver’s side causing it to slide into oncoming vehicles.

The highway was closed for several hours while Nova Scotia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Compliance and an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene.