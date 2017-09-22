Police trying to identify two people of interest in connection to wallet theft

Police are hoping to speak to two people of interest relating to a theft investigation.

In a media release issued Friday, Halifax District RCMP said the matter involves the Aug. 25 theft of a wallet from a car that was parked on East Chezzetcook Road.

Later that same night, a man used the credit card from the stolen wallet at a Dartmouth restaurant.

RCMP want to speak to the man and the woman who was driving him. They’ve released two photos of the pair in question.