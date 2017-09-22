Police trying to identify two people of interest in connection to wallet theft
Photos released show a man who used a credit card from a stolen wallet to purchase restaurant food in Dartmouth.
Police are hoping to speak to two people of interest relating to a theft investigation.
In a media release issued Friday, Halifax District RCMP said the matter involves the Aug. 25 theft of a wallet from a car that was parked on East Chezzetcook Road.
Later that same night, a man used the credit card from the stolen wallet at a Dartmouth restaurant.
RCMP want to speak to the man and the woman who was driving him. They’ve released two photos of the pair in question.
Anyone with information about either of these two people of interest is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be given through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.