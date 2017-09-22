Nova Scotia to fund abortion pill Mifegymiso

The provincial government has announced it will improve access to abortion services, including funding the abortion pill Mifegymiso.

In a media release issued Friday, the province said beginning in November, Nova Scotia women with a valid health card and prescription will be able to get the drug for free at pharmacies across the province.

Mifegymiso is a drug combination taken to medically terminate an early pregnancy of up to 49 days.

The province estimates the cost will be between $175,000 and $200,000 per year. Women with private insurance coverage will use that first, before government coverage is accessed.

Mifegymiso must be prescribed by a physician. An ultrasound is required to rule out potential health risks and confirm gestational age.

Prescriptions can be filled at pharmacies across the province.

In the release, the province said it has been working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to improve access to abortion services and bring Nova Scotia “more in line with other jurisdictions.”

The decision has also been made to remove the requirement for a physician's referral to obtain a surgical abortion at the Termination of Pregnancy Unit (TPU) at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Women will be able to refer themselves directly to the TPU, where they will be seen by a physician to begin the process.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority will also set up a single phone line that women across the province can call to make appointments and seek advice.

Additional staff will be hired at the clinic to support self-referrals. The health authority will update women on progress and when self-referrals will be accepted, which is expected in the next few months.